Corporate service providers (CSPs) in the UAE are increasingly finding creative ways to add value to their offerings and meet the evolving needs of their clients. They are doing more than just offering standard services; they are creatively adding value, meeting the ever-evolving needs of businesses, and catalysing growth in an intensely competitive market.
There are almost 1,000 CSPs in the business set-up industry in the UAE, operating in all seven emirates. The majority of these companies are located in Dubai, which is the UAE’s commercial hub. They play an important role in the UAE’s economy by helping attract foreign investment and create new jobs.
Business licences issued in July 2022 amounted to 665,246, a 1.9 per cent increase compared to 652,885 in December 2019, according to the UAE’s National Economic Register (NER), with the majority of these businesses being set up with the assistance of CSPs.
“We are simplifying the business journey by streamlining trade-related services”, says Mariben Christine Eustaquio, Founder and Managing Director of EZONE, a Dubai-based company that provides business set-up advice.
“These services include company formation, trade licence acquisition, visa processing, bank account opening and accounting, as well as providing a dedicated team to advice on the latest trade regulations and procedures. This can save businesses time and money, and enhance efficiency”, says Eustaquio.
Through innovative and creative offerings, CSPs are simplifying the business journey, streamlining trade-related services, and providing businesses with the support and resources they need to succeed. With their focus on customer satisfaction and value addition, CSPs in the UAE are playing a vital role in driving business growth and economic development.