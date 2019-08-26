Jaiganesh Venkataramani, Chief Operating Officer, Al Hathboor Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoying strong bilateral relations set by the visionary leaders of both nations, India and the UAE have agreed to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion (Dh367 billion) within a short span of time. At Al Hathboor, we are also contributing towards bilateral trade by engaging with quality manufacturing companies in India, creating an international brand platform by distributing Indian manufactured products all across the UAE market.

The UAE is a modern and vibrant market in the world and the presence of the brand in the UAE allows it to gain access to a global market.

We at Al Hathboor are always on the lookout for opportunities to represent brands in the UAE and see Indian products offering good potential. Brands from India that are adopting international standards in providing good quality products and looking for a good distributor in this region are always welcomed by us. With our regional experience, we add more value to the products and brands in this market.

In business since 1954, Al Hathboor has been one of the formidable business groups of the UAE. We are mainly into trading, manufacturing, services and property development/real estate. In the trading segment, we represent products in electrical, mechanical, oil and gas products, FMCG, foods, equipment selling, providing technical solutions for specialised requirements, etc.

Al Hathboor currently represents Hindustan Pencils Ltd Brands Nataraj and Apsara, a popular stationery brand in India with a sizeable market share. It is also a well-known brand in the UAE with our efforts in distribution.

Also, we represent NavNeet Education Limited, a listed entity in India with a formidable educational products for the larger student community.

We are also associated with other brands from India for electrical products and we are always on the lookout for good opportunities for stronger partnership.

Al Hathboor is also looking at opportunities to invest in India through its trading and services arm and we are in talks with different stakeholders to understand the market and opportunity for investment.