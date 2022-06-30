The Consolidated Shipping Services Group is a global leader in international transport and logistics, founded in 1995 and headquartered in the fastest-growing city in the world — Dubai.
Constantly adapting and providing end-to-end logistic solutions to its customers’ changing needs, the company has enriched its expertise to become a tier-one logistics and freight forwarding partner in the GCC, with integrated logistic networks worldwide.
Consolidated Shipping Services Group delivers custom-fit solutions with a high added value that draws on an in-depth experience and understanding of different industries, as well as the constant quest for improvement and optimisation that is central to the company’s culture and values.
Services offered by the Consolidated Shipping Services Group:
● NVOCC and container freight station
● Global freight forwarding
● Ocean freight management
● Air freight management
● Land transportation management
● Projects, oil and energy
● Supply chain management
● Automobile logistics
● E-commerce fulfilment
● Hospitality and hotel logistics