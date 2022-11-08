Sharm El Sheikh: Fertiglobe on Tuesday announced the start of the commissioning of the first phase of the green hydrogen plant – Egypt Green – in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, during an event at COP27.
The facility is the first integrated green hydrogen plant in Africa, and when fully developed will consist of 100 MW of electrolysers, powered by 260 MW of solar and wind.
It will deliver up to approximately 15,000 tonnes of green hydrogen as feedstock for production of up to 90,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year in Fertiglobe’s existing ammonia plants.
The plant is owned, built and operated by Fertiglobe, Scatec ASA, Orascom Construction and the sovereign fund of Egypt.
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and chairman of co-owner Fertiglobe, said: “The commissioning of ‘Egypt Green’ marks another important step in the journey to unlock the potential of hydrogen and its carrier fuels. The first integrated green hydrogen plant in Africa, delivered in record time, shows what can be achieved when we collaborate around a shared ambition. Fertiglobe will continue to leverage its knowledge and experience in hydrogen and ammonia, to make low and zero carbon fuels more available, as the world seeks a realistic pathway to a decarbonized energy system.”
Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI N.V., is the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa region.