Please share a brief on your company and product portfolio.

As the Founder and CEO of Zaecy, I truly believe I discovered my passion for designing clothing after setting up and establishing the brand last year in 2022. Through this new venture, I have been able to realise a long-cherished dream of bringing an athleisure clothing line to fruition.

Zaecy is an all-inclusive brand, regardless of age, gender, race, or size. I strongly endorse the belief that beautiful is not a size. My aim, through the launch of Zaecy is to assist the beginning of one’s fitness journey from low to high intensity. The brand encourages wellness and fitness, and provides the most fashionable, performance-driven sportswear for everyone. Made to Move is at the heart of the brand and Zaecy provides an extensive range of designs, styles and fabrics that draws inspiration from vibrant earth-toned hues and nature-inspired prints.

The premium styles of athleisure put forward by Zaecy integrates the latest advances in performance technology with on-trend fashion styles to offer a fashion-forward collection. Zaecy believes that comfort and style go hand in hand. I want my users to pick up the brand without being burdened with the whole idea of athleisure. It is why I coined a new term to describe my collection, a category unto its own called Zeilsure. This category perfectly represents the fusion of comfort, style, and performance that is the essence of Zaecy’s brand

Your challenges in 2023?

The athleisure sector in the e-commerce industry has been experiencing remarkable growth over the past few years. As per statistics the athleisure market size was valued at $406.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $547.7 billion by 2025. This growth is due to an increase in the number of consumers who are interested in leading a healthy lifestyle and are looking for comfortable clothing options. However, this growth comes with various challenges.

Changing consumer behaviour: As consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment, they demand more sustainable products. Zaecy consistently focuses on creating products that are sustainable and eco-friendly and reducing waste throughout the production process.

Personalised shopping experience: A personalised shopping experience for customers is one of the keys to success. Zaecy uses data analytics to personalise the shopping experience by offering customised products that meet the unique needs of individual consumers. We are also exploring AI integration into our web that will help us understand and serve our customers better; for eg: styling tips based on customer styling preferences, body style and the occasion.

Supply chain disruptions: With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on global supply chains, our key focus has been to find ways to mitigate the impact of disruption and maintain a reliable supply of products. We are working on diversifying suppliers and investing in technology that enables real-time visibility into the supply chain and developing contingency plans for emergencies.

How important are innovation and R&D for your company?

We strongly believe that innovation and R&D are absolutely critical for our company’s success and growth. In today’s competitive market, staying ahead of the curve is essential, and this requires a continuous focus on developing new and innovative products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of our customers.

At Zaecy, we encourage a culture of experimentation and creativity within our team, which helps us to constantly explore new ideas and approaches.

For eg: Our Microfort+ technology consists of an antimicrobial finish, protecting the clothing from infections and malodours, keeping you hygienic and fresh every day. In addition, the Dirt Repel technology allows easy removal of dirt that is bound to accumulate during exercise sessions, ensuring you look ready to hit all your exercise goals and Zaecy’s Solare technology is enriched with protection for the wearer against broad spectrum of ultraviolet rays. The 4-way stretch provides ultimate performance and durability, perfect for all intensity activities.

With Dubai hosting COP28 this year, how is your company mirroring the UAE’s sustainability goals?

At Zaecy, we are committed to contributing to climate sustainability and carbon footprint goals. To achieve this, we have implemented several measures to reduce our environmental impact, such as using sustainable materials and reducing packaging waste.

We have also partnered with suppliers who share our vision of sustainability and have adopted eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

In addition, we are continuously exploring new and innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact, such as adopting to ESG practices and sustainability, exploring zero waste patterns (100% fabric utility), collaborating with suppliers to develop natural fibres (bamboo based) etc.

We believe that it is our responsibility as a business to contribute to the nation’s climate sustainability goals, and we are committed to playing our part in creating a more sustainable future for Dubai and the world.

Satisfied staff equals satisfied customers. Would you believe in this phrase?

I firmly believe that happy and satisfied employees are more likely to provide excellent customer service and deliver high-quality products. To carry this forward through my teams, I plan to focus on creating a positive work culture that prioritises employee satisfaction. This involves ensuring that my employees have a safe and healthy work environment, providing them with opportunities for personal and professional development, and offering competitive compensation and benefits.

I also plan to encourage open communication and collaboration within the team to foster a sense of community and belonging. This will help ensure that employees feel valued and supported, which will translate into better customer service and higher customer satisfaction.

Additionally, I plan to conduct regular employee surveys to gather feedback and identify areas where we can improve as a company. By listening to my employees’ feedback and addressing their concerns, I hope to foster a work environment where employees feel heard and appreciated.

Overall, I believe that investing in employee satisfaction is a critical component of building a successful e-commerce company.

What are your company’s expansion plans over the next 5-year term?

Launching new categories: We will be expanding our product range by launching new athleisure categories that cater to the needs of our customers. This includes expanding our product range to include accessories like yoga mats, bottles, backpacks, socks, headgear etc.

Market expansion: In the coming years, we will expand to GCC and then to the whole of the Middle East. We will also explore the US and European countries.

Investment in technology: We will be investing in advanced technology to enhance our customer experience, including improving our website’s user interface, introducing advanced analytics tools to track customer behaviour, and implementation of AI.

Focus on sustainability: We plan to introduce eco-friendly fabrics and production techniques to minimise our environmental footprint.

Omnichannel presence: We will be expanding our presence by opening brick-and-mortar stores in strategic locations to complement our online store and provide a seamless shopping experience to our customers.

Overall, our goal is to continue to deliver high-quality athleisure products while expanding our reach, improving our customer experience, and maintaining our commitment to sustainability.

What is your mantra for leading your teams through failure and success?

As CEO for Zaecy, I believe that the mantra I follow while leading my teams through failure and success is to focus on the bigger picture and maintain a growth mindset.

Failure is an inevitable part of any business, and it is important to embrace it as an opportunity to learn and grow. When my team faces a failure, I encourage them to take a step back, analyse what went wrong, and identify areas for improvement. I also make sure to provide them with the necessary resources and support to rectify the situation and move forward.

On the other hand, success can also be a challenge for a team. It is important to avoid complacency and continue to innovate and improve upon our products and services. I believe in setting ambitious goals for my team and empowering them to achieve these goals through collaboration, hard work, and creative problem-solving.

Throughout both failure and success, I strive to maintain open communication and transparency with my team. I encourage them to share their ideas and feedback, and I make sure to listen and respond to their concerns. I also recognize and celebrate their achievements and successes, both big and small, to foster a positive and supportive work environment.