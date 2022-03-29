Aurion

Key free zones represented

Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai CommerCity, Dubai Silicon Oasis, IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, Dubai South, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Hamriyah Free Zone, Khalifa Free Zone, Masdar City, Sharjah Media City, Sharjah Publishing City, Ajman Free Zone, RAKEZ, and more

Offers and incentives

Combo offer: Investors can avail the all-new combo offer of company incorporation and quality management certification until April 30. An investor can incorporate a company in one of the most reputed free zones in Dubai and get the company certified with a quality management certificate of ISO 9001:2015 Standard.

Aurion expo package: To attract global investors to Dubai, Aurion launched a special promotional package — Aurion Expo Package for setting up a mainland company. With this package, investors can register a company in the UAE, get a 50 per cent off on service fee, free assistance for family visa, and get a free Expo ticket to experience the world’s best show.

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Aurion has slashed the professional service fees by half to help investors establish their entities in the UAE. It offers specialised consulting for corporate bank account opening through its partner networks in the UAE. It also provides one-hour complimentary training to new investors on the new rules and regulations implemented in the UAE.

Contact details

Aurionuae.com; 04 250 4150

Axiom Mark

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zones represented

The company works closely with all free zones in the UAE, including IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, Jafza, DMCC, Shams, UAQ Free Zone and Rakez. Depending on the client’s requirement, it offers the right choice of free zone.

Successful clients

Mahmayi Office Furniture, Dobinsons, Kit My Trip, Pup Cake Factory, Eat & Drink, Anil Arjandas Jewels

Offers and incentives

Offshore package: Dh5,500

Womanpreneur package: Dh5,750

Dubai Mainland Licence Package: Dh9,999

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Free website designing, free business cards and letterhead, free web hosting

Contact details

Axiom-mark.com; 056 2189542

Business Link

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zone represented

Business Link assists with company incorporation across all UAE free zones, including DAFZA, DMCC, Jafza, Hamriyah Free Zone, IFZA, Shams, Rakez, and UAQ Free Zone.

Successful clients

Create Media Group, Papa Johns, Gymnation, CADD Emirates, Pioneer International Projects Management Consultant LLC

Offers and incentives

Mainland licence: Exclusive package for a professional licence in mainland within 24 hours and with 100 per cent foreign ownership is available at Dh16,999.

Package includes licence, investor visa, medical and Emirates ID, and establishment card (T&C apply); offer is valid until April 15.

Free zone licence: Now you can have five activities of same category in one licence for free in a Dubai free zone for Dh21,999 including general trading.

Package Includes licence, lifetime visa (valid until the licence exists), medical and Emirates ID, and establishment card.

Special package is available on 3-years licence (T&C apply); offer is valid until April 15.

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Its team of business set-up experts take the initiative to explain and educate the clients about company formation. They assist clients in choosing the business activity and jurisdiction according to their business plan and budget.

Contact details

Businesslinkuae.com; 050 2027569; 04 321 5227

Creative Zone

Image Credit: Supplied

Key authorities represented

Dubai mainland, Abu Dhabi mainland, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Meydan Free Zone, Sharjah Publishing City (SPC). Fujairah Creative City Free Zone, Rakez, DMCC

Successful clients

Entertainer, Ekar, Mumzworld, Fruitful Day and Yggdarsil

Offers and incentives

Free zone licence with a free visa for life. Package starts at Dh16,750 and includes trade licence, e-channel deposit and registration, immigration service, broad legal advice, tax and accounting consultation, co-working space (5 days a month), meeting room access (3 hours a month), discounted insurance plans, free PRO services for Emirates ID and medical services (excludes government fees)

Dubai Mainland trade licence:

Starts at Dh23,000. This includes licence, corporate sponsorship/local service agent, co-working facility at Downtown Dubai, name reservation payment voucher, documentation services, dedicated account manager, and business hub services (depending on package)

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

She Leads: Women-centric Accelerator Programme

X- Accelerator and Incubator Programme

Gamechanger podcast: A podcast for entrepreneurs and innovators

Contact details

EZONE

Image Credit: Supplied

Key authorities represented

Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), Meydan Free Zone, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC)

Successful clients

Denarii, Sabaar, Retailo, Crestan, Manukora

Offers

Trade licence with 10 visa allocations without the requirement of physical office — starting at Dh12,500

All-inclusive trade licence with a 3-year visa — starting at Dh15,000

Freelance permit with 1-year visa — starting at Dh10,000

E-commerce licence starting at Dh5,750

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

SME mentorship, instalment plans, free consultations, personalised packages and value-added services

Contact details

04 559 6298; 050 899 5297; https://e.zone/

FlyingColour

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zones represented

FlyingColour Business Setup is a registered agent for more than 25 free zones in the UAE, including DMCC, Jafza, IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, SPC Free Zone, Shams, SRTIP, RAKEZ and Umm Al Quwain Free Zone.

It can facilitate company formation in free zones across all seven emirates in the UAE.

Successful clients

Back Benchers DMCC, Vine 360, Flamingo, Agroquest Global, FPS Mena DMCC

Offers and incentives

One free visa for life upon company formation

Cheapest free zone package starting at Dh5,750

Flexi desk packages with an additional discount of up to 30 per cent

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

From budgeting and forecasting to taking care of end-to-end execution of all the approvals, paperwork and providing post-set-up compliance, FlyingColour offers a one-stop solution to entrepreneurs. Training and advisory sessions for entrepreneurs to understand the UAE market in terms of compliance and business incorporation.

Contact details

Flyingcolour.net; 055 441 3566

Make My Firm

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zones represented

Sharjah Media City (Shams); Rakez

Successful clients

Fresh Berry Waffles Cafe, Meta Commercial, Trivety Marketing Management, Techture Project Management Services, Shoma Properties

Offers and incentives

Make My Firm is currently offering a discounted package that includes the virtual office service fees for licence and visa process, and free consultation

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

The company has the expertise to advise on the right business activity and the legal framework.

Contact details

Makemyfirm.ae; 052 673 9777; 056 190 5995, 04 584 7025

Smart Zone

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zones represented

The company is a registered agent and works closely with IFZA, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Shams, Meydan Free Zone, RAKEZ, Ajman Free Zone and DMCC

Successful clients

iKonnect, Linh Nhi Nails & Beauty, Straits Restaurant, Tanin Real Estate, Alturaash Art

Offers and incentives

Dubai Mainland Company set-up package starts at Dh14,999, inclusive of Dubai post box, free meeting room access, and mail management.

Smart Zone offers free visa for life when you set up your company in a Dubai free zone, starting at Dh17,900.

All-inclusive Sharjah company set-up option from Dh15,000, inclusive of trade licence, office lease agreement, residency visa, e-channel, immigration card

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

Tax and VAT advisory, annual company compliance regulation review and assistance, corporate bank account opening assistance and business networking events

Contact details

Smartzone.ae; 04 582 9727; 055 233 0077

Virtuzone

Image Credit: Supplied

Key free zones represented

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, Fujairah Creative City, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market

Successful clients

Burger Stop x The Sweetie Shop, Easytruck, Perun Consultants, Expat AC, Mermaids of Arabia

Offers and incentives

With Virtuzone’s new corporate services packages, you can save up to Dh11,000.

Essential plan: The package includes premium Dubai address and mail management, corporate bank account opening, virtual receptionist — Lite, compliance (UBO & ESR Assessment) and VAT registration; Dh3,649 per year and save Dh5,678

Premium plan: The package includes premium Dubai address and mail management, corporate bank account opening, virtual receptionist - Lite, compliance (UBO & ESR Assessment), VAT registration, accounting services (Invoice up to 10 transactions P/M) and PRO services; Dh5,678 per year and save Dh11,308

Initiatives to support entrepreneurship

AMP E-commerce Accelerator Programme: The UAE and MENA’s first ever e-commerce accelerator programme that offers aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs up to Dh60,000 worth of premium benefits.

Contact details