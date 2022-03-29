Aurion
Key free zones represented
Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai CommerCity, Dubai Silicon Oasis, IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, Dubai South, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, Hamriyah Free Zone, Khalifa Free Zone, Masdar City, Sharjah Media City, Sharjah Publishing City, Ajman Free Zone, RAKEZ, and more
Offers and incentives
Combo offer: Investors can avail the all-new combo offer of company incorporation and quality management certification until April 30. An investor can incorporate a company in one of the most reputed free zones in Dubai and get the company certified with a quality management certificate of ISO 9001:2015 Standard.
Aurion expo package: To attract global investors to Dubai, Aurion launched a special promotional package — Aurion Expo Package for setting up a mainland company. With this package, investors can register a company in the UAE, get a 50 per cent off on service fee, free assistance for family visa, and get a free Expo ticket to experience the world’s best show.
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
Aurion has slashed the professional service fees by half to help investors establish their entities in the UAE. It offers specialised consulting for corporate bank account opening through its partner networks in the UAE. It also provides one-hour complimentary training to new investors on the new rules and regulations implemented in the UAE.
Contact details
Aurionuae.com; 04 250 4150
Axiom Mark
Key free zones represented
The company works closely with all free zones in the UAE, including IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, Jafza, DMCC, Shams, UAQ Free Zone and Rakez. Depending on the client’s requirement, it offers the right choice of free zone.
Successful clients
Mahmayi Office Furniture, Dobinsons, Kit My Trip, Pup Cake Factory, Eat & Drink, Anil Arjandas Jewels
Offers and incentives
Offshore package: Dh5,500
Womanpreneur package: Dh5,750
Dubai Mainland Licence Package: Dh9,999
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
Free website designing, free business cards and letterhead, free web hosting
Contact details
Axiom-mark.com; 056 2189542
Business Link
Key free zone represented
Business Link assists with company incorporation across all UAE free zones, including DAFZA, DMCC, Jafza, Hamriyah Free Zone, IFZA, Shams, Rakez, and UAQ Free Zone.
Successful clients
Create Media Group, Papa Johns, Gymnation, CADD Emirates, Pioneer International Projects Management Consultant LLC
Offers and incentives
Mainland licence: Exclusive package for a professional licence in mainland within 24 hours and with 100 per cent foreign ownership is available at Dh16,999.
Package includes licence, investor visa, medical and Emirates ID, and establishment card (T&C apply); offer is valid until April 15.
Free zone licence: Now you can have five activities of same category in one licence for free in a Dubai free zone for Dh21,999 including general trading.
Package Includes licence, lifetime visa (valid until the licence exists), medical and Emirates ID, and establishment card.
Special package is available on 3-years licence (T&C apply); offer is valid until April 15.
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
Its team of business set-up experts take the initiative to explain and educate the clients about company formation. They assist clients in choosing the business activity and jurisdiction according to their business plan and budget.
Contact details
Businesslinkuae.com; 050 2027569; 04 321 5227
Creative Zone
Key authorities represented
Dubai mainland, Abu Dhabi mainland, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Meydan Free Zone, Sharjah Publishing City (SPC). Fujairah Creative City Free Zone, Rakez, DMCC
Successful clients
Entertainer, Ekar, Mumzworld, Fruitful Day and Yggdarsil
Offers and incentives
Free zone licence with a free visa for life. Package starts at Dh16,750 and includes trade licence, e-channel deposit and registration, immigration service, broad legal advice, tax and accounting consultation, co-working space (5 days a month), meeting room access (3 hours a month), discounted insurance plans, free PRO services for Emirates ID and medical services (excludes government fees)
Dubai Mainland trade licence:
Starts at Dh23,000. This includes licence, corporate sponsorship/local service agent, co-working facility at Downtown Dubai, name reservation payment voucher, documentation services, dedicated account manager, and business hub services (depending on package)
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
She Leads: Women-centric Accelerator Programme
X- Accelerator and Incubator Programme
Gamechanger podcast: A podcast for entrepreneurs and innovators
Contact details
Creativezone.ae; 800-LICENSE
EZONE
Key authorities represented
Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), Meydan Free Zone, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC)
Successful clients
Denarii, Sabaar, Retailo, Crestan, Manukora
Offers
Trade licence with 10 visa allocations without the requirement of physical office — starting at Dh12,500
All-inclusive trade licence with a 3-year visa — starting at Dh15,000
Freelance permit with 1-year visa — starting at Dh10,000
E-commerce licence starting at Dh5,750
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
SME mentorship, instalment plans, free consultations, personalised packages and value-added services
Contact details
04 559 6298; 050 899 5297; https://e.zone/
FlyingColour
Key free zones represented
FlyingColour Business Setup is a registered agent for more than 25 free zones in the UAE, including DMCC, Jafza, IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, SPC Free Zone, Shams, SRTIP, RAKEZ and Umm Al Quwain Free Zone.
It can facilitate company formation in free zones across all seven emirates in the UAE.
Successful clients
Back Benchers DMCC, Vine 360, Flamingo, Agroquest Global, FPS Mena DMCC
Offers and incentives
One free visa for life upon company formation
Cheapest free zone package starting at Dh5,750
Flexi desk packages with an additional discount of up to 30 per cent
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
From budgeting and forecasting to taking care of end-to-end execution of all the approvals, paperwork and providing post-set-up compliance, FlyingColour offers a one-stop solution to entrepreneurs. Training and advisory sessions for entrepreneurs to understand the UAE market in terms of compliance and business incorporation.
Contact details
Flyingcolour.net; 055 441 3566
Make My Firm
Key free zones represented
Sharjah Media City (Shams); Rakez
Successful clients
Fresh Berry Waffles Cafe, Meta Commercial, Trivety Marketing Management, Techture Project Management Services, Shoma Properties
Offers and incentives
Make My Firm is currently offering a discounted package that includes the virtual office service fees for licence and visa process, and free consultation
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
The company has the expertise to advise on the right business activity and the legal framework.
Contact details
Makemyfirm.ae; 052 673 9777; 056 190 5995, 04 584 7025
Smart Zone
Key free zones represented
The company is a registered agent and works closely with IFZA, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Shams, Meydan Free Zone, RAKEZ, Ajman Free Zone and DMCC
Successful clients
iKonnect, Linh Nhi Nails & Beauty, Straits Restaurant, Tanin Real Estate, Alturaash Art
Offers and incentives
Dubai Mainland Company set-up package starts at Dh14,999, inclusive of Dubai post box, free meeting room access, and mail management.
Smart Zone offers free visa for life when you set up your company in a Dubai free zone, starting at Dh17,900.
All-inclusive Sharjah company set-up option from Dh15,000, inclusive of trade licence, office lease agreement, residency visa, e-channel, immigration card
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
Tax and VAT advisory, annual company compliance regulation review and assistance, corporate bank account opening assistance and business networking events
Contact details
Smartzone.ae; 04 582 9727; 055 233 0077
Virtuzone
Key free zones represented
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, Fujairah Creative City, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market
Successful clients
Burger Stop x The Sweetie Shop, Easytruck, Perun Consultants, Expat AC, Mermaids of Arabia
Offers and incentives
With Virtuzone’s new corporate services packages, you can save up to Dh11,000.
Essential plan: The package includes premium Dubai address and mail management, corporate bank account opening, virtual receptionist — Lite, compliance (UBO & ESR Assessment) and VAT registration; Dh3,649 per year and save Dh5,678
Premium plan: The package includes premium Dubai address and mail management, corporate bank account opening, virtual receptionist - Lite, compliance (UBO & ESR Assessment), VAT registration, accounting services (Invoice up to 10 transactions P/M) and PRO services; Dh5,678 per year and save Dh11,308
Initiatives to support entrepreneurship
AMP E-commerce Accelerator Programme: The UAE and MENA’s first ever e-commerce accelerator programme that offers aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs up to Dh60,000 worth of premium benefits.
Contact details
Vz.ae; 04 457 8200