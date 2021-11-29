Image Credit:

How is BeingShe a driving force in supporting women empowerment, what are the core values that helped you found this unique brand?

BeingShe as a concept was developed by me to create an ecosystem for women to guide, support, and create opportunities for them through various initiatives. Having won the Mrs India Globe pageant in 2018, the win did not just give me the confidence to pursue my dreams but also offered a window into the challenges women faced in reaching their treasured goals. BeingShe, I hope will be seen as a ladder to support women in achieving their dreams. There are thousands of inspirational stories waiting to be told about women who yearn for a more fulfilling life. BeingShe brings you these true stories of struggle and stories of success, to inspire more women to take action and work towards fulfilling their lifetime goals.

What are the main challenges women face in the corporate world and how is Being She hoping to address these issues through its initiatives?

Women in general face the biggest issue of identifying their own strengths and living their passion due to various reasons throughout their lives. In corporate culture they may gain success on the professional front but to keep the balance between living their passion and purpose sometimes fades. Through a variety of initiatives under the BeingShe umbrella we encourage women to be creative and lead a life full of passion.

What has the response been to the BeingShe Club since its founding, how do you see it expanding its scope of activity in the coming years?

It has been truly amazing to see how women were actually looking out for a membership plan like this where they can feel the sense of belonging and are encouraged to experience personal and professional growth through various interesting, engaging and call-to-action driven programmes.

