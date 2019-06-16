Next edition of World Chambers Congress to be held in Dubai in 2021

As the 11th World Chambers Congress (WCC) wrapped up in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Dubai was handed over the baton as the next host city of the event, which is set to take place in 2021.

A delegation led by Hamad Bu Amim, president and chief executive officer of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the latest edition of the WCC said the next one in Dubai will focus on innovative technologies to enhance business and trade.

“The 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai will take a closer look at how chambers of commerce are embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, adapting to advanced technologies and adjusting their value proposition to their members,” Bu Amim said.