Please share a brief history of your brand and its product portfolio.

An esteemed Made in UAE brand, Sterling Perfumes has established itself as a trailblazer in the fragrances, beauty and cosmetics industry for 25 years. With one of the top award-winning brands – Armaf, a line of Luxury French Fragrances, Cosmo Cosmetics, a plethora of beauty, cosmetic, and wellness ranges, and Hamidi, an exquisite range of Orientals, Sterling has created an enviable reputation. Other brands in the portfolio include Oros, Estiara, Estiara Passion, Cornells, Revel, Bioluxe, Just Jack, Jenny Glow, Flavia, Salt & Soak, and Natural Escapes. Sterling has made its mark in over 120 countries, earning a solid reputation as a leading global brand.

In a competitive market such as the UAE how has Sterling Perfumes managed to provide meaningful change to the customer experience through its products?

All businesses and markets are competitive. In the UAE’s highly competitive landscape, it is how you think out of the box and position yourself in the market that makes you successful. Sterling’s differentiating factors lie in its commitment to uncompromised quality, premium fragrances at economical prices, and luxurious packaging. The meaningful change for the customer is that we design fragrances that are right for every moment and occasion. Our key success point is that we craft a fragrance that touches your soul. I have a strong team in marketing and sales and the entire management that makes every obstacle an opportunity. We have embraced the digital era and transitioned from traditional methods to a comprehensive online approach through dedicated e-commerce portals for each brand.