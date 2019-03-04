SHARJAH. United Arab Bank has announced the appointment of Ahmad Mohammad Abu Eideh as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 10, 2019.
Shaikh Faisal Bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of United Arab Bank, “We are confident that Ahmad Mohammad Abu Eideh will contribute, through his practical experience and his record of achievements in the field of banking and finance both regionally and globally, in developing the bank’s operations and improving the quality of its programmes, products, services and solutions, which help to provide convenience for its customers as well as to sustainably promote and foster further success, growth, and prosperity,” he said.
Abu Eideh previously held the position of CEO at Standard Chartered Bank Middle East (Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon). Abu Eideh has more than 27 years of experience in the field of banking and finance, 15 of which were spent in the UAE. During his career, he has held a number of senior positions in leading financial institutions in the UAE and other countries in the region.