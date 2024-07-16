Jaywan can also be used outside the UAE

While principally meant for payments in the UAE, the Jaywan can also be used when UAE residents travel outside. But under certain conditions.

“Banks in the UAE can issue standalone Jaywan cards – or they can issue them featuring Jaywan and other international card schemes (such as Visa or Mastercard),” said Jan Pilbauer. “The second option is called a co-badge in the payments industry, and this essentially allows cardholders to make payments outside of the UAE as well.

“In time, Al Etihad Payments will have agreements with (payment authorities in) other countries, and which would allow for transactions to be done by Jaywan cardholders when traveling.”