A teller at a bank in Dubai. On an annualized basis, total bank credit increased by 4.9 per cent, the latest central bank data showed. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Total credit in the UAE increased by 0.8 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching Dh1.8 trillion at the end of September 2020.

On an annualized basis, total bank credit increased by 4.9 per cent, the latest central bank data showed.

Robust liquidity

Liquidity in the banking system improved in the third quarter as reflected by money supply (M2) that is currency in circulation outside banks plus monetary deposits and quasi monetary deposits (resident time and savings deposits in dirham, plus resident deposits in foreign currencies.

The central bank data showed total money supply money supply M3 (M2 plus government deposits at banks and at the central bank) rose by 3 per cent quarter on quarter during the third quarter of 2020. On an annual basis, there was a 7.5 per cent (y-o-y) growth in Money Supply M3, reaching Dh1.805 trillion at the end of September 2020.

Typically, the money supply as in M2, is considered the best indicator for the availability of liquidity in the economy, as it comprises currency in circulation outside banks, in addition to various deposits of all the resident sectors in dirham, except for the deposits of the government sector in the UAE.

Central bank data showed that at the end of the third quarter of 2020, there was a q-o-q increase in M2 mainly driven by a 0.5 per cent quarterly increase in the non-government resident deposits at Dh1.37 trillion at the end of September 2020.

Bank assets and loans

At the end of the third quarter of 2020 total assets of banks operating in the UAE increased by 2 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching Dh3.25 trillion. During the period between September 2019 and September 2020, the total assets of banks operating in the UAE increased by 7.6 per cent.

Gross credit in the third quarter increased by 0.8 per cent (q-o-q), reaching 1.8 trillion at the end of September 2020. On an annual basis, gross credit increased by 4.9 per cent.

Bank deposits

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, total deposits of resident and non-resident customers with banks operating in the UAE rose by 2.2 per cent quarter on quarter reaching Dh1.9 trillion. Resident deposits increased by 3 per cent, reaching Dh1.71 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Non-resident deposits fell by 4.5 per cent (q-o-q), reaching Dh191.3 billion by the end of September 2020. On an annual basis, Resident deposits increased by 6.4 per cent and Non-resident deposits increased by 0.8 per cent.

Capital and reserves

Aggregate Capital and Reserves of banks operating in the UAE increased by 1.9 per cent (q-o-q), reaching Dh389.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, total capital adequacy ratio stood at 18 per cent, remaining well above the 13 per cent capital adequacy ratio, including the 2.5 per cent capital conservation buffer requirement and the 8.5 per cent Tier1 Ratio, prescribed by the Central Bank regulations in compliance with the Basel III guidelines.

Although the Capital Conservation Buffer remains at 2.5 per cent, banks are allowed to tap into the capital conservation buffer up to a maximum of 60 per cent without supervisory consequences, effective 15 March 2020 until 31 December 2021. The Domestic Systemically Important Banks’ (D-SIBs) buffer remains the same; however, they are allowed to use 100 per cent of their D-SIB buffer without supervisory consequences, effective 15 March 2020 until 31 December 202.