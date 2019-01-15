A significant drop in issuances was reported from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, this was partly offset by issuances from the Central Bank of Kuwait and a hike in private sector issuances in the UAE. Activity in Malaysia and, to a lesser extent, Indonesia continued to support the market. Issuers in Turkey also stepped up their issuances to diversify their investor bases amid substantial reliance on external debt and reduced access to global capital markets in the second half of the year.