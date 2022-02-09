Dubai: UAE retained its position as largest insurance market in the GCC accounting for 43.7 per cent the region’s gross written premiums (GWP) in 2020, and is forecast to retain its strong growth trend in 2021-26 according to data compiled by Alpen Capital.

The UAE’s insurance premiums are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent between 2021 - 2026. Expansion of compulsory business lines, growing standards of regulation and supervision as well as favorable immigration policies are likely to support its growth.

Saudi Arabia came second in the ranking with 39.1 per cent share of the GWP. UAE maintained its position as the leading insurance market, growing at a CAGR of 2.8 per cent between 2015 and 2020, largely due to its diversified expatriate population base, favorable demographics, and business friendly environment.

The GCC insurance industry has witnessed moderate growth in recent years amid macroeconomic concerns, constrained fiscal and business spending as well as intensifying competition within the industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 since the start of 2020 has also weighed on the growth prospects of the broader industry. However, long-term prospects of the GCC insurance sector remains positive and digitization initiatives by insurers in the region are not only helping in transforming the entire value chain but also providing an opportunity to stay ahead of competition. These have helped in forming a strong base for the GCC insurance market, which is set to steadily grow over the next five years.

Steady growth

According to Alpen Capital, the GCC insurance market is projected to grow at an annualized growth rate of 3.2 per cent from $ 26.5 billion in 2021 to $ 31.1 billion in 2026.

The life insurance GWP is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 per cent from $ 3.8 billion in 2021 to $ 4.6 billion in 2026. Growth rates across each country vary based on their projected population increases. On the other hand, the non-life insurance segment in the GCC is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent from $ 22.7 billion in 2021 to $ 26.5 billion in 2026. Sustained increase in population, economic recovery, reopening of the tourism sector, and strong pipeline of infrastructure development projects are among the leading factors that will facilitate growth in the sector.

“Growth of the GCC insurance industry which slowed down since the onset of the pandemic is expected to pick up on the back of projected rebound in the economy, reviving business confidence and robust diversification plans adopted by the GCC nations,” said Sameena Ahmad, Managing Director, Alpen Capital (ME) Limited.

New direction

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled regional insurers to create a new ecosystem in accordance with consumer driven digitalization preferences. At the same time, regulators across the GCC have introduced reforms as part of their broader FinTech strategy, including the adoption of InsurTech. Strengthening regulatory environment and higher operating costs is making it increasingly difficult for smaller players to sustain with the same level of growth and profitability. This is likely to lead to higher consolidation through increased M&A across the market as the insurance companies are compelled to renew their focus on building resiliency and rethinking their risk management strategies.