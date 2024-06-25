Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued the Sandbox Conditions Regulation, which aims to attract start-ups and global fintech businesses and create an attractive environment for the financial sector that supports creativity and innovation within a regulatory and supervisory framework. It will also consolidate the financial sector’s competitiveness and support the UAE’s economic growth.

The Regulation outlines specific conditions that must be met by participants, including start-ups, fintech and established businesses that are looking to deliver innovative solutions and services within the financial services sector in a regulatory and supervisory framework. It also outlines the criteria to exempt them from the requirement of obtaining a licence to allow them to test innovative business models, products and services within a specified duration, provided that they will constantly comply with the regulatory obligations to ensure the best outcomes for all stakeholders.