Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has warned consumers not to open a fake message doing the rounds on WhatsApp.
The message has been sent out by fraudsters claiming to be from the central bank and tricks users on the instant messaging app into opening a link.
The banking authority said UAE residents should avoid responding to it and opening any hyperlink, which may lead users to a fake website.
It is not clear, however, what the message says, but the central bank pointed out that it's never been its practice to contact residents via social media platforms.
“The public should be aware that CBUAE never uses social media to contact persons or businesses,” the authority said in a statement.
Consumers have also been advised to take the necessary steps to protect their bank account information, including the details of their payment cards, in order to protect themselves against fraud.
“The Central Bank of the UAE reminds consumers of the importance of protecting their bank account information and credit/debit cards from fraud and unauthorized use.”