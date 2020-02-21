NMC Health's founder Dr. B.R. Shetty calls in a consultancy to advice on restructuring the debts of his holding company, BRS Ventures Investment. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

(Bloomberg) - NMC Health Plc founder Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. to restructure the debt of his holding company, which includes the hospital operator and financial services firm Finablr Plc. The consultant would also look at the potential sale of some assets.

The investment bank will work with BRS Ventures Investment, which holds about 30 companies Shetty helped found, to revamp all of its debt. The borrowing includes a loan of about $1 billion that was used to acquire Travelex Holdings Ltd..

Shetty this week resigned from the board of NMC amid investor concern he faced a margin call and misrepresented his stake in the hospital operator. Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has launched a review of Shetty’s holdings at his request.