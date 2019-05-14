Emirates Islamic Bank Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Another Indian expatriate in the UAE woke up a million dirhams richer after hitting the jackpot in a raffle draw organised by a local bank.

Abdul Razak Kalathumkara, a businessman, is a customer of Emirates Islamic Bank. In 2013, he opened an account with the bank through a savings scheme called Kunooz.

It’s been about six years since he first deposited his money with the bank and it was only recently when luck fell his way to make his dreams come true.

The bank said on Tuesday it has already handed over a lump sum of Dh1 million to Abdul.

Aside from the savings account, Abdul also maintains his business and other personal accounts with the bank.

Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz savings scheme entices savers to maintain Dh5,000 with the bank in exchange for a chance to win either Dh1 million or a Tesla car, which is given away monthly.

The bank also promises to grant Dh3,000 each to five savers who maintain at least Dh1,000 in their account.