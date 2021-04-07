Al Tameemi is a veteran in the world of banking

Khaled Mohammed Balama Al Tameemi has been appointed as Governor of the Central Bank of UAE. Prior to his new role was the vice Governor of CBUAE from February 1, 2021.

Al Tameemi has over 30 years of experience in various prestigious entities and authorities; including being a board member in the Central Bank, General Pension and Social Security Authority, as well as the Emirates Integrate Telecommunications Company (du). Additionally, he had previously held the position of Executive Director of the Real Assets Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

His appointment at this critical juncture will help CBUAE to accelerate the transformation of the UAE financial landscape. In his capacity as the new Governor, Al Tameemi will oversee the execution of the CBUAE vision of promoting monetary and financial stability towards sustainable economic growth through effective supervision.

This milestone comes as part of the UAE’s policy to prepare Emirati cadres to take over key roles, ensuring proper business continuity and reaching desired goals.