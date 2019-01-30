SIB’s board has recommended an 8 per cent cash dividend for the shareholders. Bank’s management said that the results reflect the success of the bank’s strategy to achieve steady and stable growth in profitability and its financial position. SIB’s total operating income increased 15.2 per cent in 2018 to Dh1.7 billion compared to Dh1.5 billion in 2017. Total fees and other income from investments and subsidiaries increased by 4 per cent to Dh541.3 million in 2018. Net operating income increased 16.5 per cent Dh1.1 billion in 2018 compared toDh0.9 billion last year.