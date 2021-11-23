Abu Dhabi: The fifth edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Tuesday.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the event is organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and is taking place on Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi until November 24.
After the inauguration of the event, which is the largest in the MENA region dedicated to fintech, Sheikh Hazza toured the venue and witnessed the latest technologies in the financial services sector.
Fintech Abu Dhabi is taking place as a hybrid event, hosting leading innovators, founders, investors, executives, academics, and regulators in the financial services industry.
In addition to regular annual events including Global Tour – The Search, Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, the Fintech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge, and the Fintech 100, this year will also see the introduction of several new forums, including the Majlis Forum, a host of invitation-only, private conversations and forums designed to spark debate between public and private sector fintech leaders from around the world.
Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021 offers a full agenda from panel discussions to fireside chats, workshops and sessions hosted by leading fintech experts, focusing on key themes in the industry including security, investment, digital banking, entrepreneurship, sustainability and ESG, and consumer retail, credit and payments.