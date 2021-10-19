Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central have agreed to promote commercial partnerships, particularly in fintech and digital security. As part of the agreement, the organizations will provide introductions and mutual referrals of companies interested in scaling their operations in each other’s jurisdictions.
This includes programmes such as regulatory sandboxes and accelerators to help innovative solutions’ providers with market access. “Our partnership with Start-up Nation Central will enable us to foster a culture of collaboration among entrepreneurs and innovators in both nations and further build a vibrant ecosystem to advance the FinTech sector,” said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.
As part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, the centre offers a most comprehensive fintech and venture capital environment, including accelerator programmes. Over 60 per cent of all FinTech and innovation firms in the GCC are based in DIFC.
Israel is home to more than 530 start-ups that apply advanced technologies such as data science, biometrics, blockchain, and cyber to disrupt the traditional banking, finance and insurance sectors. “We see this agreement as a manifestation of the innovation diplomacy efforts taking place in the region,” said Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central.