What are repo, reverse repo and open market operations

The repurchase agreement (repo) and the reverse repo agreement (RRP) are two key tools used by many large financial institutions, banks, and some businesses to manage their short term liquidity. Most central banks around the world use the repo and RRP as a method to control the money supply.

Essentially, repos and reverse repos are two sides of the same transaction, reflecting the role of each party. A repo is an agreement between parties where the buyer agrees to temporarily purchase a basket or group of securities for a specified period. The buyer agrees to sell those same assets back to the original owner at a slightly higher price using a reverse repo agreement.

There is constant flow of funds between the central bank and other banks. The rates at which these funds change hands determine the rates at which lenders give loans to others, including retail borrowers.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank gives loans to commercial banks against government securities. Reverse repo rate is the interest that central banks pay to banks for the funds that the banks deposit with it. So, if the repo rate increases, it means banks are getting funds from the central bank at a higher cost. This, in turn, will mean that banks will also lend to others at a higher cost. These two rates are key monetary policy tools for central banks in setting short term cost of funds.

Open market operations deals directly with money supply and indirectly interest rates. open-market operation involves the purchases and sales of government securities and sometimes commercial paper by the central banks regulating the money supply and credit conditions on a continuous basis. When the central bank purchases securities on the open market, the effects will be (1) to increase the reserves of commercial banks, a basis on which they can expand their loans and investments; An increase in the price of government securities, equivalent to reducing their interest rates; and a decrease interest rates generally, thus encouraging business investment. If the central bank should sell securities, the effects would be reversed.