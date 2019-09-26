RAKBANK is the first bank in the middle east to explore Waze

RAKBANK Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

RAKBANK has joined forces with navigation app Waze in the UAE, mapping over 300+ Locations/ Restaurants that provide exclusive dinning deals and offers on the waze app with colorful bright smiley pins.

Insight: RAKBANK launched the RAKfoodie platform offering dinning offers at various locations, and here in the UAE, convenience is king, we wanted to ensure that by collaborating with waze we give people easily accessibility to all the offers right in their vicinity and in their backyard at the convenience of their fingertips.

As informed by Waze, we are the first bank in the middle east to explore Waze and the first Brand in the middle east to explore waze on such a large scale in terms of locations plotted.

Read more Dining discounts at 2,000+ UAE food outlets

What did we do?

Attract layer: We mapped out 300+ restaurants using latitude and longitude of each Restaurant on the Waze app, thus listing Restaurants around the UAE.Each restaurant had the RAKfoodie smile and each smiley was clickable reflecting a unique Restaurant offer. Our aim was to literally paint the town yellow.

Zero speed takeover

Zero speed takeovers allows us to serve a generic RAKfoodie banner as soon as a person reaches within a 3KM radius at zero speed, thus informing users within a given location that there are x number of Restaurants and offers around them.