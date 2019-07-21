Download the RAKfoodie app and enjoy savings of up to 30%

Video Credit: Supplied

If you’re the type that can’t resist restaurants or you love nothing more than treating yourself to a cheeky takeaway, you can now savour the UAE’s wealth of foodie temptations with savings to boot.

RAKBANK has launched a mobile app that offers discounts of up to 30% and Buy 1 Get 1 free offers at more than 2,000 F&B outlets across the UAE. All you need to be is a RAKBANK credit or debit cardholder.

Then, simply download the RAKfoodie App and you’ll start enjoying discounts with no subscription charge and the convenience of not even needing to log in.

Cost and convenience

And, here in the UAE, convenience is king. When summer temperatures soar, you’re not alone if you revel in the luxury of ordering from the air conditioned comfort of your home or office. Luckily, if you download the RAKfoodie app, you can order-in your favourite pizza or spice up your evening with an Indian - while pocketing a 20% discount on all Talabat deliveries.

Deals on the Go

If you’re more of an intrepid foodie, hitting the streets to explore the country’s rich restaurant scene, the RAKfoodie App also has you covered.

In just a few taps, the app uses GPS to establish your proximity to your next taste experience. Simply select your restaurant of choice and let Google Maps automatically direct you to your next meal. And, with more than 2,000 F&B outlets already signed up, everything from Thai, Italian and Indian to Middle Eastern, Chinese and seafood is just a few clicks away…

Best Foodie Fridays

If you’re more of a weekend foodie and your Fridays are strictly reserved for tantalising your taste buds over a lazy lunch, RAKBANK hasn’t forgotten you either.

Through RAKfoodie’s Best Foodie Fridays you’ll get to benefit from Buy 1 Get 1 free offers on a variety of destinations across the emirates, including special brunch offers.