Dubai: Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 long-term issuer rating of the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The outlook remains stable.
“The rating affirmation is supported by the relatively muted impact of the pandemic on the federal government's fiscal strength, in part the result of an effective government policy response to the pandemic,” Moody’s said
The rating agency said the UAE's rating is supported by unconditional support from Abu Dhabi for the federal government.
The stable outlook reflects broadly balanced risks, consistent with the stable outlook on the Abu Dhabi sovereign rating. World leading progress on vaccinations should support the economic recovery, limiting the impact of the pandemic on the UAE's credit metrics, although the pace of the recovery in key sectors will vary, with trade and potentially tourism likely to recover before air passenger transportation.