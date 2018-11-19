Consider the nightmares as part real. While most companies do not create trouble while paying someone out, there are times when there’s a hiccup. “The company may consider not to pay the gratuity when the employees’ liability with the company is equal to the amount of gratuity or company grantees any debt on behalf of the employee,” explains Reddy. “As a precautionary measure the company should always carry out periodic review about the employees’ liability and educate them to manage their finances better.”