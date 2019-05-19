DUBAI. Etihad Credit Insurance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB, to offer efficient customer service and innovative solutions that will help public institutions and local businesses raise their business profile.

According to a statement on Sunday, the alliance, which focuses on encouraging and boosting UAE businesses by offering them wide profile of trade credit solutions and tools, will also support ECI’s mandate to support UAE’s non-oil diversification programme as well as the sustainable development of the country.

Under the MoU, both the said institutions agreed to collaborate on offering a comprehensive range of trade credit insurance solutions, export and project financing, Letters of Confirmation, informative workshops, SME funding, and exchange of keen market intelligence to highlight the risk associated in international trade activities.