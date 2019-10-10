The central bank directive asks banks to limit the early settlement charges to 1 per cent of the outstanding balance or Dh10,000, whichever is less. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Central Bank of UAE has directed all banks operating in the UAE to reduce the early settlement charges on home loans through a circular.

The central bank directive asks banks to limit the early settlement charges to 1 per cent of the outstanding balance or Dh10000, whichever is less.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank has issued Decision No. 96/By Circulation/2019 amending Appendix 2 of Regulation No. 29/2011 regarding Bank Loans & Other Services Offered to Individual Customers.

The amendment states that the early settlement or partial settlement fee applying to home loans has been reverted to maximum 1 per cent of the outstanding balance or AED 10000 whichever is less.