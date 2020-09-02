Dubai: The government of Dubai started marketing a dual-tranche bond on Wednesday, its first sale in public debt markets in six years.
Dubai offered investors about 250 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and about 4.375% for 30-year conventional bonds, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.
The transaction is expected to close later on Wednesday.
Dubai has budgeted a $3.2 billion deficit this year, a bond prospectus showed. It also showed that the government's direct debt amounted to nearly $34 billion at the end of June.