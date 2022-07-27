Dubai: The Dubai Islamic Bank recorded a net income of Dh5.03 billion for the first six months of 2022, against Dh4.62 billion a year ago. This was helped by a solid performance in the April-June phase, when net income weighed in with Dh2.57 billion (against Dh2.40 in H1-21).
In the first six months, one of the world’s biggest Islamic banking institutions, saw impairment charges trimmed to Dh947.62 million, from Dh1.49 billion. DIB's net profit for H1-22 came to Dh2.7 billion against Dh1.86 billion a year ago.
The bank recorded Dh47.24 million as gains from selling investment properties (Dh9.56 million in H1-21), while overall income from its real estate portfolio came to Dh60.75 million during the six months. DIB’s numbers mirror a solid first-half for the UAE banking sector, with Mashreq and ADIB both reporting net profit at well over Dh1 billion. A slew of bank results are expected in the coming days, including from Emirates NBD and FAB.