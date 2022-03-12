What is currency swap, how does it work?

Currency swap is a liquidity management tool that central banks use to tame volatility in the currency market. It pumps dollar liquidity with a repurchase agreement into the interbank market by buying domestic currency when the inflation is rising and the currency is weakening.

The swap auction can be done in the reverse also when there is shortage of liquidity in the system. The central bank then buys dollars from the market and releases an equivalent amount in domestic currency.



Why is it desirable now?

Currency swap works as both a monetary policy tool to reduce local currency liquidity and tame inflation while keeping the currency stable.

When the central bank sells dollars, it sucks out an equivalent amount in local currency, thus reducing the liquidity in the system. Last Tuesday, the RBI conducted a $5.13 billion worth dollar-rupee swap auction as part of its liquidity management initiative, leading to infusion of dollars and sucking out of the rupee from the financial system.

“The key to effective liquidity management is the ‘timing’ and having a nuanced and nimble footed approach that responds swiftly to the manner in which liquidity tilts,” the RBI said in the policy review in early February.

The swap deals allow the central bank to sell dollars to banks and buy back after a specified period. Under the current circumstances currency swaps look desirable as it will reduce domestic inflationary pressures and strengthen the rupee. Going by the current market conditions, it is likely that the RBI will conduct more such auctions if rupee is hit by a big slides in the days ahead.

Intervention to arrest the rupee slide is consistent with the reversal of the ultra-accommodative monetary policy, which many central banks have undertaken in recent months.

