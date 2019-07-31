Dubai: Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, and Microsoft, announced on Wednesday their partnership supporting the launch of the world’s first end to end digital trade bank, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank.

The two businesses aided in the creation of the entirely new bank by providing it with implementation strategy, technology and client experience, Publicis Sapient said in a statement. Publicis Sapient will function as a digital partner, utilising Microsoft’s intelligent Cloud-based security and data solutions.

“Unprecedented changes in the financial services industry are mandating the need for transformation. This calls the sector to embrace technologies that combine intelligence and security, while maintaining trust at the centre.”, said Sayed Hashish, General Manager, Microsoft UAE in a statement.