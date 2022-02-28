Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy and Mashreq have signed an agreement to develop a banking educational hub.
The companies said the agreement showcased “mutual interest” in establishing a framework of cooperation and exchange of information related to the development of banking and financial education programmes.
In working together to establish a financial educational ecosystem -- based at the Abu Dhabi Global Market -- ADGM Academy and Mashreq Bank will:
• Conduct “The Bankers” Programme to recruit UAE national participants into Mashreq Bank
• Conduct development programmes to train and certify Mashreq’s existing employees with an objective of up-skilling and re-skilling them
• Become an education and employment conduit to recruit and train competent UAE national employees based on the Mashreq Bank talent acquisition requirements/criteria.
To achieve these objectives, ADGM Academy and Mashreq will formalise a study proposal, which will highlight a complete banking education regime, and formalise a working group, which will clearly list deliverables and define time frames.
Mashreq will assist ADGM Academy in identifying the training needs of the banking sector, on-job training and employability as per its human resources requirements, and in identifying and sponsoring graduates of ADGM Academy programmes.
“As an international financial centre supporting the UAE’s economic diversification, we work closely with key stakeholders to cater to the job market and business needs of our fast-growing economy as the nation enters a new era in its development path,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM.