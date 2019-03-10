Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Airlines have again dropped the cost of flights out of the UAE in a bid to stimulate demand for holidays.

Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have recently unveiled their latest round of ticket sale, offering economy return trips for less than Dh2,000.

The discounted fares apply to popular destinations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Trips to the Americas have likewise been slashed by a few hundred dirhams, offering residents a much-needed relief on high travel expenses and a chance to pay their relatives a visit on upcoming special occasions, including Mother’s Day and Easter, without breaking the bank.

At UAE-based carrier Emirates, flyers have four days from today to book tickets under Dh2,000 to Colombo (Dh1,175), Singapore (Dh1,945), Clark (Dh1,895), Manila (Dh1,795), Amman (Dh1,695) and Cairo (Dh 1,445).

Flights to European cities cost just a little over Dh2,000, particularly those bound for Prague (Dh2,345), Frankfurt (Dh2,485), Zurich (Dh2,495), Rome and Vienna (Dh2,595). For trips to the United States, among the cheapest are return trips from Dubai to Boston (Dh4,595), Chicago (Dh4,695) and Los Angeles (Dh4,745).

The special fares are valid for trips this month until November 30, 2019.

At flydubai, the prices are even cheaper, with economy seats on flights to Astana costing only less than Dh1,000, including destinations like Astana ( Dh973), Baku (D972) and Beirut (Dh754).

Prices for trips to Belgrade cost Dh1,522, while travellers bound for the following destinations can also expect to pay less: Bishkek (Dh1,257), Bratislava (Dh1,623), Catania (Dh1,536)and Bucharest (Dh1,144) and Colombo (Dh1,058).

Those flying from Sharjah International Airport can book cheaper return tickets with Air Arabia for international destinations like Beirut (Dh690), Mumbai (Dh725), Istanbul (Dh995) and Amman (Dh1,400).

Discounted fares from Emirates:

Discounted fares from flydubai:

