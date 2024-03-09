Dubai: Dubai International Airports confirmed that 13 Dubai-bound flights were rerouted to nearby airports due to adverse weather conditions on Saturday, March 9.

Among them, Emirates EK084 from Geneva and EK058 from Dusseldorf were diverted to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. DXB told Gulf News in a statement, "We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimize any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests."

Other alternate airports include Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Muscat International Airport (MCT), and Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Some flights departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Saturday morning are also experiencing delays of up to one to two hours, most likely due to the UAE's adverse weather conditions.

Emirates flight EK093 to Bologna, Italy, faces a one-hour delay, while EK127 to Vienna, Austria, is delayed by an hour and 10 minutes, per DXB's official flight schedule. Similar delays are reported for flights to Prague, Shanghai, and Addis Ababa.

Flights from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) are also facing similar delays. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L124 from Calicut arrived 30 minutes later than scheduled, scheduled, and Etihad Airways EY066 from Moscow arrived three hours later. Etihad Airways flights departing from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport are currently operating as normal, the airline confirmed to Gulf News. Almost all flights from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) are operating as scheduled.

Heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunder, have been lashing the UAE since late Saturday night. The National Centre of Meteorology has recorded rainfall in varying intensities across the UAE – in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

Arrive early

Dubai International has advised travellers to take extra time to arrive at DXB to avoid delays. "We urge guests flying out of DXB to check their flight status and plan accordingly. Due to congestion and water accumulating on the roads, we recommend allowing extra time to travel to the airport. Guests are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro for smoother transit," said DXB in a statement.

UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways said, "Due to forecasted adverse weather conditions across the UAE from March 8-10, passengers are advised to regularly check etihad.com for the latest information about their flight departure. Passengers are also advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the airport."

The airline said the safety and comfort of guests and crew remains its highest priority.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates said in a statement, "In light of adverse weather conditions in Dubai on March 9 and 10, Emirates recommends that customers plan extra travel time to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and complete their check‑in formalities online for added convenience."

Sharjah International Airport clarified that the country is expected to be affected by solid weather instability from Friday evening, March 8, until noon Sunday, March 10.

The airport called on travellers to arrive three hours before their flight time and check with the airline companies in the event of any flight delays.