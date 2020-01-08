GCAA says there is need to inject more money amid growth in travel sector

The southern runway at Dubai International Airport, which was recently refurbished. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has so far invested Dh1 trillion on airport infrastructure and development projects, according to figures from the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Siaf Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, said that the investments span projects across the UAE as well as a fleet of 884 commercial aircraft in total. He attributed the investments to growth in the air transport and airport construction segments in the Middle East.

According to reports from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), total passenger numbers across the world are expected to reach 4.72 billion in 2020, rising by 4 per cent from the 4.54 billion passengers in 2019.

“I believe there is a need to inject more money in order to keep pace with massive and successive developments in the sector,” Al Suwaidi said in a statement.