Time to make those travel plans and catch a flight. There is a rise in bookings for India-bound destinations from the UAE - but vaccination status is still very much a factor.

Dubai: The sudden sharp rise in demand for UAE-India flights is not all happening in one direction. With Indian residents getting clarity on the return requirement, more of them are now taking the first flight available to their homes in India.

These include expats who had postponed plans to travel during summer, because they were unsure of the exact requirements for the return. But in recent days, the UAE aviation authorities have come out with several guidelines on who can catch a flight from India to a destination in the UAE. This is finally convincing residents to take a quick trip back home.

“We have a lot of enquiries and bookings for flights from Dubai to India,” said a spokesperson for Utravel. “Some are hesitant, though, as they need to be vaccinated from UAE to re-enter.”

It has had an immediate impact on travel fares - flights from New Delhi to Dubai can cost between Dh1,000 to Dh1,500, and on Mumbai-Dubai have exceeded Dh1,800. A trip from Kochi can cost a little over Dh1,100.

Pull back on restrictions

UAE had announced on August 3 that it would allow resident visa holders currently in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda to return from August 5. As per that announcement, only residency-visa holders who got vaccinated in the UAE, and have vaccination certificates issued by the UAE authorities will be allowed to travel from these countries.

The India-UAE aviation sector was “significantly constrained because of the bubble arrangements and restrictions in place,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO of India and Middle East at CAPA.

Instant drop in fliers

UAE in April suspended flights from India, Pakistan and a few other countries amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly the ‘Delta’ variant. First-half 2021 passenger numbers on the Mumbai-Dubai route plunged to about 63,000 compared to over 1 million in 2020. Fliers from New Delhi to the Gulf hub also fell to around 71,000 from 832,000 a year ago, according to CAPA.

The ban hurt outbound traffic to India as well, with a key destination like Hyderabad seeing as little as just over 21,000 passengers this year. Now, analysts are expecting the route to take off in a big way because of ‘pent-up demand’.

A repeat of UK-Dubai

This was seen in the case of the Dubai-London sector last year, which very quickly became the world’s busiest air route after restrictions were removed. “You'll see the very same thing - it's like this quick burst,” said Leah Ryan, an analyst from Alton Aviation Consultancy.

Ryan added that the flow of traffic could be driven by the Indian diaspora in the region, who are visiting their friends or family, or going on holiday. “It's pent up demand and people want to bounce back.”

While Indian airlines relied mostly on domestic travel to drive passenger numbers, UAE’s airlines were hit hard by all the international restrictions. “Indian airlines are focused on the domestic as the market is big enough,” said Ryan. “Anything beyond that in terms of international traffic, that's cream.”

Edward Bells, Senior Director, Market Economics at Emirates NBD Research, is cautiously optimistic about the two-way movement between UAE and India. “This is a welcome boost for the domestic economy,” he said. “However, what we haven’t yet seen is an announcement of a full return of tourism flows from India that would provide a major support for the UAE and Dubai economy, particularly in the run up to Expo.