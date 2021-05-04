Dubai: UAE airlines are reducing flights to Pakistan after the country placed a limit on the number of international passengers.
"Following regulations being updated by the Pakistan authorities, from 5 May a limit will be placed on the number of international passengers allowed to travel into and from Pakistan," said a spokesperson for Abu Dhabi's Etihad. "As a result, Etihad Airways is temporarily reducing its passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, from 5 May to 20 May."
Etihad added that it was working to increase the aircraft capacity for those flights it is permitted to operate, and also contacting impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and rearrange travel plans.
Dubai's Emirates said it will continue to operate passenger services to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Sialkot, but with fewer flights available for passengers from May 5 until May 20. "As per the latest government directive in Pakistan - Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused," said an airline spokesperson.