Abu Dhabi: Etihad airways on Saturday said it looks forward to re-commencing services between Abu Dhabi and Qatar.
“As airspace reopens, Etihad looks forward to recommencing services between Abu Dhabi and Doha and once again, supporting growth of trade and tourism between the two nations,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News in a statement.
“Etihad will announce any developments when confirmed,” the statement added.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced reopening of airspace and resuming of air traffic between the two countries as of Saturday.