Gurugram: Air India, Indian airline owned by the Tata Group, released a set of images featuring their new crew uniforms. In a stylish change, renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra designed the uniforms.
Passengers will be able to see the new uniforms in a few months, coinciding with the airline's first Airbus A350.
The airline, which was owned and operated by the Indian government until 2022, was taken over by the Tata group in january last year. Since then the airline has been taking steps to rebrand as part of a five-year plan.
The new uniforms are in line with this rebranding. The uniforms feature the new logo of the airline, the Vista. There is also a pant-style version of the ready-to-wear sarees.
Malhotra's designs carry his signature dual-tone shades with the brand's colours. The airline added that Malhotra had designed new uniforms for all staff, and these would be rolled out later.