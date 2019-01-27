Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero structures manufacturing company, wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has delivered its first shipset of belly fairings for the PC-24, a twin-engine business jet produced by Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland.
An agreement signed during Abu Dhabi Global Aerospace Summit in April 2018 aims to position Strata as the sole supplier in manufacturing composite shipsets for the PC-24 in the region.
Pilatus’ new class of business jet is specifically engineered to take off and land from unpaved runways, with incredible short-field performance. The belly fairing is made-up of 25 sub-assemblies and is designed to reduce drag.
“The new partnership is testament to Strata’s credibility and capability in the aerospace sector,” said Esmail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata.
Fredy Glarner, VP Manufacturing at Pilatus Aircraft, said work on the subsequent packages is also already progressing and the company currently plans to launch the second PC-24 composites package in early 2019.