Mubadala unit will receive first GAZC shipment at its Al Ain facility this year

Al Ain: Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero structures manufacturing company wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a contract with Grupo Aeronautico Zona Centro (GAZC) at Dubai Airshow, to establish a competitive and lean supply chain network. Under the five-year agreement, GAZC, the leading Spanish manufacturer of machined detail parts for major OEMs and aerospace industry heavyweights, will be Strata’s strategic supplier of fixed metallic ‘computer numerical control’ (CNC) machined detail aircraft parts until 2025.

Strata will receive its first GAZC shipment at its Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park production facility later this year.

Strata’s alignment with GAZC represents the UAE manufacturing pioneer’s latest initiative in outsourcing sub-tier business functions, specifically best-cost procurement partnerships for aircraft parts that are vital elements of Strata-manufactured composite aero-structure components.

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus.