It wasn’t just the competition that weighed on its earnings. The highest fuel prices in Asia, thanks to local taxes of as much as 30 per cent, and fluctuations in oil prices dealt a blow as well. The tough conditions led to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines earlier this decade, while state-owned Air India has survived on government bailouts. Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd ran out of cash in 2014 before it was rescued by one of its founders.