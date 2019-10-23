A SpiceJet aircraft takes off from the international airport in Mumbai. Image Credit: AFP

Ras Al Khaimah: India’s SpiceJet signed on Wednesday an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Airport to set up a hub in the emirate, and later launch an airline from there.

This would mark SpiceJet’s first international hub, as the carrier looks to boost its connectivity to the Gulf and connect India to European destination. SpiceJet said it sees “tremendous potential” in Ras Al Khaimah, and will start basing aircraft in the emirate in December 2019.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said at a press conference in Ras Al Khaimah that the carrier is looking to make the emirate its stepping stone into Europe, and has been eyeing an international hub as India’s airports become more congested.

When SpiceJet starts flying out of Ras Al Khaimah later this year, the airline, which is the second largest in India, will be operating medium haul flights of 6-7 hours on Boeing 737 Next Generation jets. It plans to later deploy Boeing 737 Max jets once they are allowed to operate again.