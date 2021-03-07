Dubai: SCAT Airlines will operate eight flights per week between Ras Al Khaimah and eight cities in Kazakhstan. These destinations are: Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Oral, Nur Sultan and Shymkent.
“With its ongoing expansion plans that are accelerating into a new phase, RAK Airport will play an increasingly important role in the UAE’s development plans for the next 50 years, creating stronger links to the UAE with cultures around the world,” said Salem Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
The new partnership between RAK Airport and SCAT Airlines “has been forged despite the aviation sector’s downturn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its associated travel restrictions,” said the company in a statement.
The carrier is one of a number of new airlines to commence operations from RAK Airport in recent months.
Providing another access point for visitors to the country is necessary to “increase the emirate’s economic diversification, with tourism being a central component,” said Al-Qasimi.