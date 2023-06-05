Photos of the first of its two liveries show a single Boeing 787 parked in a hangar, painted in hues of blue, purple and indigo, with the logo emblazoned on the tail and the engines, and the airline’s name splashed large across the entire height of the fuselage.

“We are delighted to unveil the first of two #RiyadhAir livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. The #FutureTakesFlight,” the airline said in a caption.

The airline has placed an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes. Image Credit: Riyadh Air

In March, the Public Investment Fund-owned airline announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes in a multi-billion dollar deal – 39 confirmed aircraft with an option to acquire 33 additional wide-body Dreamliner airplanes.

Set to launch operations in 2025 from its main hub Riyadh, the airline aims to connect millions travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of guest experience. Riyadh Air’s commitment to its guests will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world.”

Code RX

Earlier, the airline acquired the code RX from the International Air Transport Association, it announced that the aviation body’s annual general meeting.