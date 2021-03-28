Dubai: The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday said it was not connected to any potential transaction relating to Air India. This comes a day after media reports said that Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority was among potential bidders for Air India, the country’s struggling flagship carrier.
“The Ras Al Khaimah Government is aware of a story circulating in the international and local media of a potential transaction relating to Air India, the national air carrier of India, with the reports citing that one of the parties involved is a Ras Al Khaimah Government institution,” a Ras Al Khaimah government official spokesperson told Gulf News.
“Neither the Ras Al Khaimah Government nor any of its related entities or authorities are in any way connected to any such potential transaction relating to Air India,” the spokesperson added.
According to the reports, SpiceJet's promoter Ajay Singh had partnered with Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, and Ankur Bhatia, promoter of Delhi-based Bird Group to jointly place the bid for Air India.