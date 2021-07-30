Manila: The Duterte government has extended the ban on travelers from 10 countries up to August 15, 2021 in a move to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Harry Roque, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), announced Friday that travel restrictions are still in place for the following countries:
- India
- Pakistan
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh
- Oman
- United Arab Emirates
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
On Thursday, the Asian country's COVID-19 positivity rate (percentage of people who tested positive) climbed to 16.2% — the highest in three months — according to the Department of Health.
It's the highest since April 29 when the figure was at 16.3%. The rate is classified as "high" based on the metric by US nonprofit Covid Act Now, which is used by IATF as reference. An geographic area is deemed to have enough testing when its positivity rate is below 3%; it has inadequate testing when the percentage is above 20%.
The death toll also jumped to 27,577 — which is 1.75% of the nationwide tally — after 176 more people lost their lives to the disease as of Thursday.
This story is breaking and is being updated.