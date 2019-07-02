Passengers are expected to peak at 16 million in Dubai Airport during the summer months

Emirates passengers at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Passengers travelling from Dubai International Airport have been advised to arrive at least three hours before departure due to the holiday travel peak.

Dubai International Airport expects to peak at 16 million passengers during July and August with people either transiting or departing from Dubai.

With the start of the summer season this week, Dubai Airports confirmed that it will increase the number of staff at vital points, starting from the drop-off point at the parking lot all the way to the boarding gate.

“The Airport Operations Control Centre will utilise advanced operations monitoring systems to keep an eye on the flow of customers, bags and status of various services to anticipate pinch points and interruptions and accordingly, alert relevant service partners to deploy staff and resources to reduce wait times,” said Dubai Airports in a statement.

According to statistics provided by the authority, the waiting-time at Dubai International Airport has been reduced by 30 per cent during the first quarter of 2019.

